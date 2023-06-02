Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BIT: Revisiting A Multi-Asset CEF, 10% Yield

Summary

  • BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has successfully navigated rising interest rates, outperforming its peers by using interest rate swaps and creating a flat duration profile.
  • The fund is now transitioning to taking duration risk again as rates peak, with a bar-belled approach to its collateral, including a significant amount of 'AAA', 'B', and 'CCC' assets.
  • The main risk for BIT is corporate credit spread risk going forward, mitigated by a large bucket of AAA assets.
  • The fund has had a healthy positive total return during the past year, outperforming most peers in the HY and IG space.

Thesis

We have covered BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) before here, and we have been quite impressed on how this CEF has navigated the rise in interest rates. The fund outperformed by layering in

duration

Duration (Fund Website)

bonds

Products (Fund Fact Sheet)

fund

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

distribution

Distribution (Section 19a)

