Mixed Messages On U.S. Jobs Leaves The Market Little Wiser

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Companies are reporting a jobs surge in May, yet households are telling us employment plunged.
  • Well, with wage growth continuing to soften and hours worked edging lower, the market is thinking the June FOMC meeting "skip" narrative still holds.
  • We agree but are nervous that a hot core CPI print on 13 June could yet tip the balance.

US Jobs

mstahlphoto/E+ via Getty Images

By James Knightley

Jobs blast through expectations

The May US jobs report showed the economy added 339,000 jobs in May, well above the 195,000 consensus expectation - the range of 100,000-250,000 was a narrow one. Upward revisions to the past

Wages growth is undershooting inflation (YoY%)

Macrobond, ING

