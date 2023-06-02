Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blink Charging: A Short Squeeze Is Possibly One Charge Away

Jun. 02, 2023 12:55 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.62K Followers

Summary

  • Blink Charging is a heavily shorted stock, with short interest at 27.4% of the float.
  • The company has experienced significant growth on the back of increasing EV adoption but continues to make higher net losses every quarter.
  • A potential short squeeze could occur if the outlook for profitability improves and negative sentiment reverses.

Electric Car And Electric Vehicle Charging Station

sefa ozel

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is one of the most heavily shorted stocks on the Nasdaq, with short interest at 27.4% of the float. This comes as the stock price has fallen by 56% over the last year. The reasons for the decline are

Chart
Data by YCharts

Blink Charging Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Income Statement

Blink Charging Fiscal 2023 First Quarter 10-Q

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.62K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.