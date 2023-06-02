Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Super Micro Computer: Time To Take Profits (Rating Downgrade)

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SMCI is benefiting as a key supplier of high-performance servers capable of running the latest generation of AI chips.
  • Near-term manufacturing constraints and logistical bottlenecks could limit the AI demand windfall beyond lofty expectations.
  • Shares may have gotten ahead of themselves following the monster rally in recent weeks.
Data Center Female IT Specialist Uses Laptop Computer. Cloud Computing Server Farm with IT Engineer Monitoring Statistic, Maintenance Control. Information Technology of Fintech, e-Business.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been a fantastic winner, with shares up more than 550% from its 2022 lows. The manufacturer of servers and storage room hardware is capturing a bonanza of demand for its specialty AI-optimized

Chart
Data by YCharts

SMCI metrics

source: company IR

SMCI metrics

source: company IR

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

SMCI metrics

Seeking Alpha

Chart
Data by YCharts

