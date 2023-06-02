gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been a fantastic winner, with shares up more than 550% from its 2022 lows. The manufacturer of servers and storage room hardware is capturing a bonanza of demand for its specialty AI-optimized rack-scale computers integrated with the latest generation of AI GPUs.

This is a stock we have covered since last year with a bullish outlook and building operational and financial momentum. While getting some of the tailwinds right, the latest rally with shares doubling in just the past month has far surpassed our most optimistic expectations.

Recognizing the still very positive outlook for the company, our update today pivots into a more cautious tone toward the stock. Simply put, we believe "the train has left the station" and we can no longer recommend SMCI as a buy at the current level.

In our view, manufacturing capacity and logistical constraints may limit the upside in near-term sales against high expectations. Looking ahead, emerging competition of AI-server rack alternatives could squeeze the company's current first-to-market position. Overall, we expect higher volatility going forward.

Data by YCharts

What Does SMCI Do?

The trend in server systems and storage racks over the last several years has to incorporate more high-tech solutions including energy management, and cloud connectivity with a software-first approach. Super Micro stands out as a leader in the performance segment, with its innovations in open compute rack designs and modular data center solutions becoming the industry standard.

By this measure, the company finds itself at the right place at the right time given the explosive interest in specialized commercial-scale GPU-driven systems required to power data-intensive generative AI and machine learning.

source: company IR

The big advantage SMCI has compared to competitors is U.S.-based manufacturing and close partnership with chip leaders like NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Intel Corp. (INTC), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

The result has been fast lead times on adapting to ever-evolving requirements and market trends. So while much of the industry faced supply chain disruptions in 2021 and 2022, SMCI was able to capture market share and outpace the competition.

The other dynamic at play has been the growing capacity with expanding production lines across its facility in San Jose, California as well as operations in Malaysia and Taiwan. From producing around 3,000 racks per month in 2022, the expectation is that that figure reaches 4,000 by the end of 2023 with some headroom to utilization.

source: company IR

That momentum is reflected in sales over the past year at $6.6 billion, up more than 40% from the period last year. The combination of a higher top-line and firming margins has been very positive for earnings.

While the last reported fiscal Q3 in May was something of a transitional quarter with mixed results lapping tough comps from last year, the highlight of the report was strong guidance. The company reaffirmed a full-year outlook for revenue of around $6.7 billion and earnings between $10.50 and $11.00 per share, nearly double the $5.65 result in 2022 and well above market estimates.

Data by YCharts

The SMCI NVIDIA Partnership

Comments by management reiterated the AI connection as a very positive environment while citing its collaborative effort with NVIDIA. From the earnings conference call:

With applications like ChatGPT that heavily count on large language models or LLM and generative AI, the state of AI infrastructure business has grown rapidly. This AI momentum has benefited Supermicro greatly as we are deploying many of the world's leading and large-scale GPU clusters. In addition, we have built a close and collaborative relationship with NVIDIA over the years by co-developing and offering the most optimized and the fastest time-to-market GPU platform on the market. Aligning new generation product designs with partner ecosystems is highly complex.

The narrative gained further momentum following Nvidia's own earnings report, where the company "smashed" expectations and guided sharply higher for the rest of the year.

Super Micro was specifically cited by Nvidia in a press release as building the first-to-market server solution for the new "MGX" modular design platform, which runs the NVIDIA "H100 Tensor Core GPU". These series of events help explain SMCI's 119% rally over the past month, even exceeding NVDA's 43% return performance.

Data by YCharts

Why We're Moving To The Sidelines

Naturally, the backdrop is very positive for SMCI given its role as part of the critical hardware required to run these types of "accelerated workloads" GPU clusters. At the same time, it's fair to assume that the repricing higher of SMCI share price has effectively captured these new developments.

Our concern is that the bar of expectations is now too high, in contrast to the setup even a few months ago. We question how much further room there is for revenues to climb through 2024 beyond the current baseline.

The company has laid a path to reach $10 billion in sales by 2025, and that's exactly where the current market forecasts are. The challenge here is that Super Micro's existing manufacturing capacity represents a bottleneck to a significant ramp-up of production volume in the near term.

Seeking Alpha

Even if the demand for these new AI servers is through the roof, the company may simply not be able to make them fast enough. Also, consider that the company makes a broader range of products. There is a balancing act between diverting resources to the most profitable product while still fulfilling orders and obligations for other customers.

Going back to the same press release where NVIDIA noted SMCI as its launch partner, several other companies were also cited as building these next-generation computers among Taiwan's "Quanta Cloud Computing", "ASRock Rack", "ASUS" from ASUSTek Computer Inc. (OTC:AKCPF), "GIGABYTE", and "Pegatron".

This is in addition to other established computer makers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) which are also SMCI competitors.

The argument we make is that while SMCI may have a first-to-market "early bird" advantage; competition from alternative rack-scale plug-and-play GPU server solutions means that pricing and margins will be pressured long term.

While this segment of computer hardware equipment is growing and has solid profitability for Super Micro, the actual server rack is a relatively lower "moat" category, particularly compared to AI software or the AI chips themselves.

Our interpretation is that valuation multiples are structurally capped compared to companies developing software applications and the AI chipmakers themselves. SMCI is currently trading at a 21x 2023 consensus EPS or 20x looking ahead to 2024. These multiples represent a significant premium to larger tech leaders like HPE and DELL, which may be justified based on the current trends, but harder to argue for a significantly wider spread.

Data by YCharts

SMCI Stock Price Forecast

We rate SMCI as a hold with a price target for the year ahead at $225 implying the current level is near fair value at around 20x forward earnings.

Heading into the next quarterly report, strong sales and earnings as a continuation of the trends from last year may not be enough to push the stock materially higher. This is a case of a great company with a very positive backdrop, but we sense that shares have gotten ahead of themselves. In our view, this is a good opportunity for investors to reduce exposure given what has been a significant shift in the stock's risk and return profile.

We'd like to see more details from management regarding the pricing strategy and a breakdown of bookings related to AI products. On the upside, significantly wider margins reflect the company's ability to push pricing, along with long-term growth plans beyond 2025 would likely keep shares supported.