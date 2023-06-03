Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Run Before Nvidia Catches Up, AI Monopoly May Be Here

Jun. 03, 2023 9:00 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA1 Comment
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • NVDA appears to be eating everyone's lunches, CPU and GPU markets alike, triggering further headwinds to INTC's prospects.
  • INTC has already lost the discrete GPU market to NVDA, with AMD similarly gaining share in the x86 CPU market.
  • With simultaneous ambitions in the CPU, GPU, and foundry market, INTC appears to be a jack of all trades and a master of none.
  • Combined with its moderating R&D efforts, the time to cash out may be near.

Portrait of young Caucasian man, office worker running isolated over white background. Side view

Anton Vierietin

The Intel Investment Thesis Has Further Eroded

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) may finally be near the end of its reign in the semiconductor chips market, with the inevitable transition to generative AI.

The latest quarter earnings results are already telling

INTC 5Y EV/Revenue

S&P Capital IQ

INTC 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

INTC's Performance Thus Far

Trading View

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.62K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC, AMD, NVDA, GOOG, MSFT, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.