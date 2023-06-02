RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Caleres has attractive qualities and, unlike many other retailers, has achieved financial improvement.

We are concerned by the increased competition and push for direct consumer selling by the brands it stocks.

Further, Q2 is expected to be noticeably down from FY22 and creates the risk that further downward revisions are possible.

Company description

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) is a footwear company involved in retail and wholesale operations. The company offers a wide range of footwear products, including licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress shoes.

Share price

Data by YCharts

Caleres' share price has traded sideways in the last decade, with increased competition slowing the company's demand.

Financial analysis

Caleres Financial analysis (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Caleres' financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 2%, reflecting a period of increased competition and reduced influence of retailers in the fashion world.

The rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has revolutionized the retail industry. This has contributed to a rapid increase in competition among retailers, as new entrants flock to the market. These e-commerce firms have the benefit of lower overhead costs, owing to the lack of physical locations. Further, many of these retailers are operating at a loss / marginal profits, also committing heavily to marketing.

Additionally, we are increasingly seeing social media used as a tool for brand promotion and customer engagement. This is a far more impactful marketing channel, as technological development has allowed social media and digital marketing firms to directly target current and potential customers. This is another factor that has contributed to greater competition and favors those with greater financial spending.

These 2 factors have led to an increasing number of brands focusing on a direct-to-consumer strategy. This is because the marketing burden is increasingly placed on brands, due to the power of social media. Historically, brands needed retailers to market their products to footfall, but with internet traffic the new avenue for this, retailers are less important. The risk here is that Caleres receives reduced product allocation over time or reduced sales as consumers go direct, placing greater reliance on its own-brand products to meet the demand shortfall. Crocs (CROX) (Brand stocked by Famous Footwear), for example, has been focusing intently on transitioning to a DTC model and reducing retailer exposure.

Our view is that these 3 factors are the major industry trends that have contributed to slowing demand. Between FY12 and FY19, Caleres achieved growth in excess of 3% once.

Our key concern with most retailers now is the lack of value proposition. Having a substantial footfall or heritage brand is no longer enough to convince consumers to shop with them at a growing level, YoY. We have seen interesting strategies to respond to this risk, Kohl's (KSS) for example is rapidly increasing the number of Sephora (OTCPK:LVMHF) outlets within its stores.

One of Caleres' key selling points is its diversity of footwear, both 3rd party brands and owned. This allows the firm to benefit from changing trends, as well as protects itself against key products falling out of fashion. This is a key risk for many retailers who rely on specific brands or products. The perfect illustration of this is Footlocker (FL), whose share price declined heavily when Nike (NKE) reduced stock allocation to the retailer (as it focused on DTC).

Despite the risks of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar retailing is not dead. The value proposition has changed, however. Consumers enjoy an omnichannel approach, receiving the benefits of convenience through the ability to purchase online but pick up in-store, allowing for products to be tried on. Caleres has invested in such services and continues to find opportunities for further value.

Economic considerations

Current economic conditions are contributing to a slowdown in the retail industry. Inflationary pressures have remained persistent, causing consumers to commit a larger proportion of income to meet living costs.

Thus far, Caleres has weathered this fantastically, growing by 7% in FY22. Further, its Q4 sales were up 2.5%, suggesting that although revenue is slowing, it remains positive.

Our forecast is for inflation to reach a sustainable level in Q4'23-Q1'24, although the target continues to be pushed as inflation remains stubborn. Once this is in sight, we expect rates to follow suit. Until then, we think retailers will struggle. Caleres is forecasting 2% growth for FY23, which we believe will be a good performance in the current conditions.

Margin

Caleres' margins have been fairly volatile in the last decade, reflecting the large degree of wholesaling conducted by the business.

EBITDA-M is currently 9%, falling 1% from the company's decade high. We consider this at the bottom end of attractive, expecting closer to 12% from a healthy retailer. Margin improvement is a reflection of increased DTC activities, implying further improvement is possible.

Declining non-trading charges have allowed the business to improve its NIM. Given the level of historical charges relative to the FY22 amount, we believe NIM will likely dip in the coming year.

Balance sheet

Caleres' inventory turnover has remained flat between FY22 and FY21, reflecting strong demand during the year. From an absolute perspective, we would like to see this ratio increase to 3-4x, as it would allow for greater cash efficiencies.

Further, the company is conservatively financed, with a ND/EBITDA ratio of 1.8x. This reduces any solvency concerns and gives the business a degree of flexibility.

Distributions have marginally increased across the historical period, with both dividends and buybacks. The most recent amount is substantially higher than in recent years, contributing to a low cash balance. For this reason, we expect buybacks to decline in FY24.

Data by YCharts

Q1

Interestingly, Management forecasts a net sales decline of (4)-(6)%, due to the timing of wholesale shipments in the Brand Portfolio. The company came in even worse than this, with a decline of (10)%.

Famous Footwear saw sales declined (9.2)%, (8.5)% on a comparable sales basis. This reflects the softening demand we are forecasting, suggesting the business is experiencing a noticeable slowdown compared to prior periods.

EPS did marginally beat, suggesting margins are remaining resilient despite the downward pressure.

Management is guiding for further sales declines in Q2, which, given the performance in Q1, looks reasonable.

Outlook

Calares outlook (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting a (4.3)% decline in FY23, alongside a mild 1% rate across 5 years. This means analysts are at the midpoint of Management's forecast ((3)-(5)% full-year decline). We concur with this view. Management began the year bullish given the impressive FY22, which could mean a soft-landing despite Q1. Other retailers, such as American Eagle (AEO), The Gap (GPS) have all forecast declining growth.

Valuation

Caleres valuation (Tikr Terminal)

Caleres is trading at 5.6x its NTM EBITDA and 4.4x NTM earnings.

This contributes to an interesting quandary. Caleres is trading at a substantial discount to its historical average, which looks unwarranted.

The key bear arguments are:

Increased competition from e-commerce businesses and bigger retailers investing more into marketing.

Increased risk of reduced brand sales due to consumers going direct.

Economic headwinds represent near-term headwinds.

These arguments are all true and should be reflected in the valuation, however, Caleres has remained resilient. Sales are at record levels and margins have improved.

Final thoughts

Caleres has several attractive qualities. It has a diversified brand offering (owned and 3rd party), as well as strong distribution outlets (e-commerce and BAM). Further, the company has shown impressive resilience and financial improvement in recent years.

We would argue Caleres' valuation sits between its current multiple and its historical average (at the bottom end), representing some upside. Our concern with issuing a soft buy rating is that Q2 is forecast by Management to be poor, with our FY23 forecasts coming in below Management's. Either of these factors could lead to negative sentiment around the business and a decline in share price.