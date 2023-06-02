Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

The advertising market has been tough in the last year, but the bullish investment thesis in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) remains intact. In fact, the stock has fallen all the way to $2.50 despite the company still being on pace to throw off substantial cash flow in the years ahead to repay their large debt load. The stock shouldn't be trading at the lows, but the market has over-extrapolated on seasonally weak Q1 results.

Source: Finviz

Podcasts Lead

By every measure, iHeartMedia is a far better business now than pre-covid. The company has a strong Digital Audio Group lead by their podcast network where revenues still grew 12% YoY despite the tough ad market in the last year.

The Digital Audio Group (includes podcast) is now 28% of the business, up from only 12% during Q1'20. The biggest problem during covid shutdowns is that the Multiplatform Group revenues plunged during this period as broadcast radio suffered.

Source: iHeartMedia Q1'23 presentation

Now, the Digital Audio Group is still growing due to high podcast usage even with the weak ad market. Even the Multiplatform group only saw revenues hit by 7% during Q1, though the amount could get worse in an actual recession.

While Q1 is always a tough quarter, iHeartMedia still reported adjusted EBITDA of $93 million. The number beat targets, but investors are concerned the amount dipped substantially from the $145 million level of last Q1.

The key point here is that the media company reported 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $950 million with impressive free cash flow of $259 million. The company will take a step back in 2023 and it isn't like 2022 had a robust ad market, but an improving economy in 2024 should allow iHeartMedia to top these prior financial targets considering podcast revenues continue to hit record levels.

Big Balance Sheet Upside

The market likes to over stress on the debt position of iHeartMedia, but this actually provides a great opportunity. The company has recently repurchased a large amount of debt at a discount due to the debt trading somewhat distressed.

In total, iHeartMedia saved $35 million on $350 million worth of debt. The company still has $5.2 billion in net debt, but the media business has the ability to generate positive cash flows to reduce the net debt level to below the $5.0 billion threshold this year.

Source: iHeartMedia Q1'23 presentation

The company has already cut net debt by a sizable amount. iHeartMedia ended Q2'22 with net debt at $5.5 billion and amount dipped to only $5.0 billion at the end of 2022.

Data by YCharts

The stock only has a market cap of $400 million suggesting the market clearly values iHeartMedia on an enterprise valuation based on adding back the net debt. The stock currently has an EV of $5.6 billion.

The key here is how quickly repaying debt leverages into some very large stock gains. Under a scenario where iHeartMedia generates $250 million in free cash flow on average in 2023/24, the company will pay down the net debt level to the $4.5 billion range.

With just $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA for 2024 (building on the $950 million in 2022), the stock only trades at an EV of 5x adjusted EBITDA. In order to reach a 10x multiple, which would be much more reasonable as the leverage levels approach 4x, the EV has to jump to $10 billion from just below $5 billion now.

All of these additional gains go directly to the stock valuation where $400 million becomes $5.5 billion. The market is clearly extrapolating too much on the Q1 EBITDA numbers for a move to a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple to provide a nearly 13 fold jump in the stock valuation. After all, iHeartMedia is guiding to Q2 adjusted EBITDA of up to $200 million after toppling the Q1 estimate, but the number is below the Q2'22 level of $237 million.

The recession fears definitely have investors fearful with the large debt levels, but the market is extrapolating far too much weakness here. The Q2 adjusted EBITDA boost should help with confidence for a stock trading as if iHeartMedia is going out of business, yet the company has been busy repurchasing debt at a discount.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that iHeartMedia, Inc. definitely isn't without risk, but the company is delivering solid free cash flows. The media company should be able to repay debt as the year goes along and likely purchase the debt at a discount.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is a high risk/return stock. Outside of a major downturn in the economy, IHRT stock should provide strong returns for iHeartMedia, Inc. shareholders with the stock beaten down here.