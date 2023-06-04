Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Top '23 Picks Update: How To Play Our 80% Gainer (Builders FirstSource) And The Trade Desk's 70% Breakout

Jun. 04, 2023 5:00 PM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR), TTD
Summary

  • Bank failures, a looming recession, and debt ceiling handwringing haven't stopped serious returns this year.
  • One of my favorite stocks is up 80% YTD; here's how I'm playing it.
  • The Trade Desk is also on a tear; is it still a buy at this price?
Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

The market is never dull, and 2023 is certainly no exception. The constantly moving parts are why I have such an affinity for investing (it's fun and dynamic!).

We're not quite halfway through the year, and we have seen:

  • A

Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
7.07K Followers
If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTD, BLDR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the part of the reader. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence. Author is short the following options: TTD JAN 2024 $90 CALL. BLDR JAN 2024 $135 CALL.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

