JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM.PK) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Pinto - President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

We're happy to have JPMorgan Chase up next. We've got Daniel Pinto, who's the President and Chief Operating Officer of the company. Daniel, thank you so much for joining us today.

Daniel Pinto

A pleasure to be here.

Unidentified Analyst

So you had an Investor Day last week. For those that couldn't make it, maybe you could just kind of give us some highlights of the top messages that you and Jamie and the team wanted investors to walk away with.

Daniel Pinto

Yes. So yes, we had it like a few days ago. It was essentially, we reaffirm our strategy that is based on four pillars to be global, diversify, operate and scale and have our complete set of products. All the businesses presented to have the strategy and their target return on equities and their opportunities. Even though it shows that the company is doing very well, we've been returning very good returns over time. There are plenty of opportunities for growth and improvement in many, many areas within those businesses.

We talk a lot about risk management and resilience and the amount of liquidity that we have, almost $1.5 trillion of cash and marketable securities, almost $500 million of loss-absorbing capital. So the company is in a very good position, and we've been very conservative and disciplined in the way we manage our risk.

We give some -- Jeremy gave some guidance on NII, $84 billion this year, including First Republic, and around mid-70s through the cycle. We reaffirmed the 17% return on equity through the cycle. So -- and expenses were -- I think that is 81 were the guidance we gave. So I'd say it

