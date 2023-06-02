Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XPeng Vs. NIO: Which Is The Best Auto Stock To Buy?

Jun. 02, 2023 1:55 PM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)BYDDF, NIO, TSLA3 Comments
The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • XPeng and NIO have both struggled amid the ongoing price war in the Chinese EV market.
  • Strong fundamentals make XPeng a better long-term speculative EV play.
  • XPeng's valuation is lower when compared to NIO.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Outsider Growth Investing. Learn More »
Electric car power charging, Charging technology, Clean energy filling technology.

sarawuth702

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) has better fundamentals than NIO (NIO) over the long term, and a more attractive valuation right now, making it a better long-term speculative play in the global electric vehicles investment theme.

Background

As I’ve analyzed in previous articles

If you are a long-term investor and want to be exposed to several secular growth trends, check out my marketplace service focused on different secular growth themes, namely: Digital Payments / FinTech, Semiconductors, 5G / IoT / Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse. If this is something that you may be interested in sign up today.

This article was written by

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
3.22K Followers
Invest in secular growth themes through long-term winners
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.