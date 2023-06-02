Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Homebuilder Hovnanian, It's Still A Solid Value Play

Jun. 02, 2023 2:27 PM ETHovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV)
Summary

  • Hovnanian's stock is still undervalued, with a fair value estimate at $120, despite doubling since my last article.
  • The long-term outlook for homebuilders remains positive, with a significant housing shortage in the US and promising near-term signs.
  • Hovnanian is a capable builder with a weak balance sheet, but its debt position is improving, and its capabilities as a builder support a higher valuation.
Worker hands installing bitumen roof shingles with air hammer and nail

photovs

I last wrote on Hovnanian's stock for Seeking Alpha back on September 6 of 2022, arguing that it was “Crazy Cheap” at $39. Today, after a sell-off following fiscal Q2 earnings, it sits at $87. Did that double soak up all the value? Not yet. I believe a fair value

This article was written by

Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

