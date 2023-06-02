Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The May Jobs Report Was Not The Goldilocks We Wanted

Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • The US economy generated 339,000 jobs in May, surpassing expectations, while the unemployment rate increased by 0.3% to 3.7%.
  • The labor market remains unbalanced, with job gains over the past year averaging 337,000, significantly higher than in 2018 and 2019.
  • Unemployment has risen primarily due to marginally attached workers being classified as unemployed, which can easily change and does not impact the structural makeup of the labor market.

Woman looking for at way to escape maze

mikkelwilliam

Earlier this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May employment report. Many were shocked by the initial numbers. The economy generated 339,000 jobs in the month of May, far beyond what economists expected, and furthermore, the unemployment rate jumped by 0.3% to

May unemployment summary

Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve

Comparative Jobs Report

Bureau of Labor Statistics

U6U3 Spread

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Labor Force Participation Rate

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Adults Not in the Labor Force

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Average Duration o Unemployment

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Unemployed Over 27 Weeks

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Job Openings Less Unemployed

Bureau of Labor Statistics

CPI vs Average Hourly Earnings

Bureau of Labor Statistics

