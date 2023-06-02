The May Jobs Report Was Not The Goldilocks We Wanted

mikkelwilliam

Earlier this morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the May employment report. Many were shocked by the initial numbers. The economy generated 339,000 jobs in the month of May, far beyond what economists expected, and furthermore, the unemployment rate jumped by 0.3% to 3.7%, suggesting the number of new entrants looking for work exceeded job availability. Despite the big jump in the unemployment rate, unemployment remains 0.8% under the Federal Reserve's 2023 target.

May's job gains fly right in the face of the hopes for a normalizing labor market. Over the past 12 months, the labor market has continued to run hot, creating an average of 337,000 jobs. These gains are far beyond what the economy saw in the more normal era of 2018 and 2019. The upward trend in job creation from the May data signals the imbalance of the labor market remains.

The increase in unemployed workers has the market hoping for a return to normalcy in the labor market, but the data paints a different picture. First, the U6 rate, which is unemployment plus individuals marginally attached to the labor force, increased by only 0.1%. This means that the spread between U6 and the unemployment rate tightened by 0.2%. The spread drop signifies fewer marginally attached workers. Simply put, the newly unemployed in May came from segments of the economy marginally working, vs. full-time job losses. Marginally attached workers can enter and exit the labor market in a fairly fluid fashion, which means this variance in May could easily correct in June.

The theory of displaced workers being counted as unemployed in May is further bolstered when looking at the labor force data. Labor force participation remained the same at 62.6%, and adults not in the labor force ticked up to 99.8 million people (versus 76 million in 2005). There is no huge number of people re-entering the workforce.

Examining unemployment duration also can provide some insight into the labor market. The average duration of unemployment ticked up from 20.9 to 21.2 weeks in May, signaling that it is taking longer for unemployed people to find new work. The number of people unemployed over 27 weeks edged up slightly as well, but both duration indicators are still within post-pandemic levels, signaling that labor market constraints are still present.

Perhaps the biggest indicator of the growing imbalance in the labor market came from the recently released job openings report for the month of April. Job openings increased by more than 350,000 in April, which pushed the total number of jobs available back to over 4 million, more than the total number of unemployed.

One reason for optimism comes in the form of average hourly earnings, which economists are watching closely to get a read on inflation. Average hourly earnings fell slightly year over year in the month of May compared to April, and they are continuing to pull away from inflation, signaling that the next leg in price data could be disinflationary.

Overall, a significant imbalance between the supply and demand side of the labor market still exists. Unemployment has risen, but mainly because a marginally attached group of the labor market has now become classified as unemployed, which can easily change, and does not impact the structural makeup of the labor market.