Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Taro Pharmaceutical: Potential Value In Sun Pharma Offer

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • Taro received a $38/share offer from Sun Pharma last month.
  • The deal represents a decent premium to the firm's market value at the time and a 12% premium to my estimate of fair value.
  • Further insights reveal the deal could be valuable to Taro shareholders given all the contributing factors.
  • With the new catalyst in place, I am revising the position to buy, not discounting the potential for a competing bid either.

Signing contract, lease or settlement for acquisition, apartment lease, insurance, bank loan, mortgage or business buyout. Man writing name and autograph with pen. The signature is made up.

Tero Vesalainen

Investment Summary

As it often does, the investment debate has swung on a dime for TARO Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) after it received an offer from Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ("Sun Pharma"), the company's largest shareholder, to acquire the company

4

Data: Updata

r

Data: Updata

4

Data: Author, TARO SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, TARO SEC Filings

r

Data: Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.86K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in TARO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.