VGT: Vanguard's Tech ETF Just Rebalanced, How Does It Stack Up Against XLK, SCHG, And QQQ?

Summary

  • VGT is an excellent choice for tech-focused long-term investors. Its 0.10% expense ratio is cheap, it's rarely a fourth-quartile annual performer, and is well-established with $57 billion in total assets.
  • VGT's fundamentals are reasonable, too. My analysis covers its top 25 holdings and highlights the ETF's size, volatility, growth, valuation, profitability, and earnings momentum scores.
  • Still, I recommend caution with tech ETFs in the near term. VGT's 31% YTD return doesn't align with how well the constituents delivered this earnings season.
  • Furthermore, VGT's profitability score is below its peers, including XLK, SCHG, and QQQ. Research between 1964-2022 suggest this may become a liability, though likely a small one.
  • I like VGT for its consistency and recommend it to investors looking to boost their exposure to growth stocks in the Technology sector.
Financial data showing growing revenue and successful business strategy. Finance analyst or executive manager analyzing profit on chart report with city background.

NicoElNino

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is one of the best and most consistent choices available to long-term tech- and growth-focused investors. My annual returns analysis from 2008-2022 found that VGT ranked #4/23, #2/21, and #3/16 on a 5Y, 10Y, and 15Y basis, performing

Fund Profile Comparison: VGT, XLK, SCHG, QQQ

Morningstar

Vanguard PCF - VGT

Vanguard

Vanguard Top Ten Holdings - VGT

Vanguard

Tech and Growth ETFs - Annual Peer Performance Comparison

The Sunday Investor

VGT vs. XLK vs. QQQ vs. SCHG Performance Analysis

Portfolio Visualizer

Drawdowns Analysis - VGT vs. XLK

Portfolio Visualizer

Fund Overlap Matrix: QQQ, VUG, IWF, VGT, XLK, IVW, SCHG, MGK, IYW, IWY

The Sunday Investor / ETF Research Center

VGT vs. XLK vs. SCHG vs. QQQ Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

VGT vs. XLK vs. SCHG vs. QQQ YTD 2023 Returns

Seeking Alpha

RPG vs. SPYG Historical Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

