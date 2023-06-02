Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Motors Company (GM) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Jun. 02, 2023 2:19 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)
General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 June 2, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mary Barra - Chair and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Q - Unidentified Participant

Hello, everyone, and welcome. I guess this is the last time slot of the SDC for 2023. So thank you for your support of our conference. And I commend you for your staying power joining in the last session. We're thrilled that Mary Barra CEO of Ford -- of General Motors here today.

Okay. I've just lost all credibility. Mary is not coming back.

Mary Barra

It's Friday. It's Friday.

Q - Unidentified Participant

Clearly. And everyone was listening, which is a good thing. So –

Mary Barra

Yes. That was just really a test.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Participant

So, Mary and I were just remarking that Jim hasn't been at the SDC for at least 15 years if ever. So we're really thrilled to have Mary here to tell the GM story. So thank you for being here.

So maybe we could just start really zoom out and think about and talk about the global auto market. How do you think about it over the next 10 years? Is it structurally growing? Is there growth outside of China? And if you were to say 10 years from now, are we going to be selling more or less units than we are today?

Mary Barra

I think, if you say outside of China, I mean, there's still tremendous growth opportunity in China. I think when you look at the US, North America, we're still a little depressed from where we were pre pandemic. But I don't think there's tremendous growth left from a number of vehicles sold in the US. I think, probably with similar in Europe, maybe a little bit more growth opportunity in some

