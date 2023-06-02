Monty Rakusen

The global steel industry has faced some challenges over the past year as global demand for metals faded, primarily due to a slowdown in China's construction demand. Last year, the decline in demand was offset by reduced production levels in Europe due to their energy shortage. However, more recent data suggest that improved global production levels have pushed steel back into a glut. Asia, specifically China, accounts for most modern steel demand. While US steelmakers may primarily sell to US manufacturers and construction firms, those prices are heavily influenced by China's demand level due to its immense production and consumption of steel. Thus, when considering steel prices, increases in energy prices are a primary supply driver (as energy shortages reduce global production). In contrast, China's construction activity fluctuations constitute a significant demand driver.

China's steel price recently fell back to the support level it has held consistently since 2017. The U.S. Hot Rolled Coil price has also declined to its normal range. See below:

China Steel Rebar Price and U.S. HRC Steel Price (TradingEconomics)

The current steel rebar price is historically bullish, with the metal usually reversing higher after falling to the 3500 CNY/T level, outside of the 2014 decline fueled by lower energy prices. The U.S. HRC steel price remains slightly high compared to its ten-year range, but is dramatically lower than during the 2021 shortage. Overall, steel prices are back within normal levels that no longer reflect shortage dynamics and somewhat indicate a global glut.

Amid the sharp decline in steel prices, many traders have bet against more volatile domestic Steelmakers such as U.S. Steel (NYSE:X). That stock currently boasts a higher short interest level of ~9%, far above most stocks, but not high enough to give it significant short-squeeze risk. Similarly to the underlying commodity, U.S. Steel is trading near its historical support level today, implying it could bounce significantly should steel prices bounce off their support levels. The same is generally valid for its peers; however, their five-year performance is much stronger than U.S. Steel's. See below:

Data by YCharts

All steelmakers are under strain due to the sharp decline in steel prices. Energy costs remain elevated, so many producers will likely struggle with profitability declines throughout 2023-2024. U.S. Steel is the weakest of this group, with higher debt, less excess liquidity, and generally inferior profit margins. U.S. Steel trades at a much lower valuation, with a forward "P/E" 60% below the industry median at only 4.8X today. Its forward "EV/EBITDA" of 2.7X is also around 60% below the industry median. With this in mind, it is an excellent time to take a closer look at the stock because its recovery upside potential is likely much more significant than its peer group.

Can Steel Recover Despite Slowing Demand?

During Q1, most of U.S. Steel's operating segments were not profitable or hardly profitable as prices fell while costs continued to grow. Steel prices were generally at costs, causing the company to face negative free cash flow due to its rising capital expenditure. The firm's operating cash flow also declined sharply from its 2022 peak. See below:

Data by YCharts

Steel prices were generally low during Q1 but have been below those levels during most of Q2, implying that U.S. Steel will likely see negative earnings and cash flows during the current quarter. The current consensus EPS for 2023 is $4.33 and $1.90 for 2022. Should the company continue to earn the same quarterly EPS that it did in Q1, its 2023 total EPS would be around $3.12. However, due to the more recent decline in steel prices since March, I suspect its quarterly EPS may be negative or flat during Q2 and beyond unless prices recover.

Elevated energy prices will likely still weigh on production cost and CapEx levels, partially offset by decreased steel production capacity utilization. See below:

Data by YCharts

Most of U.S. Steel's segments have seen costs per ton rise by 10-30%+ over recent years due to increased labor and energy costs. Energy prices have waned from the 2022 peak, but generally remain well-above pre-2020 levels. They should continue doing so due to the global geopolitical situation fueling OPEC+ production limits. Further, steel faces an immense labor shortage despite the slowdown due to significant demographic skew in the sector (many near-retirement workers and few new trainees). I expect long-term and short-term factors will create continued cost pressure on global manufacturers, creating risks for those with lower efficiency, such as U.S. Steel.

Importantly, U.S. Steel has usually had lower gross margins and higher operating costs-to-sales than its peer group. Cleveland-Cliffs has much lower gross margins today due to its strategic growth and vertical integration efforts. See below:

Data by YCharts

U.S. Steel has struggled to keep up with its younger peers for decades. While its competitors expand strategically, U.S. Steel muddled along with generally less efficient plants and a lower focus on efficiency and growth despite technological improvements. More recently, the company has invested heavily in its "mini-mill" plan, theoretically more efficient smaller plants that use "state of the art" technology. These new plants are situated to take advantage of EV Auto demand growth and are anticipated to be lower cost than its existing plants. In the current tight labor and goods markets, the CapEx costs of creating these plants have been tremendous, causing the company's annual CapEx to rise to ~45% of its market capitalization. As such, its investments have tremendous risk since it's using massive capital in this project. I believe these projects are a "hail mary" that will either make or break the company, depending tremendously on an increase in U.S. and global steel demand.

At least over the coming year, it is doubtful that steel demand will increase and generally likely that it will fall further. Currently, the U.S. manufacturing PMI and China manufacturing PMI are below 50, signaling a contraction in manufacturing levels. China has averaged the lowest over the past two years, while the current U.S. level indicates a recessionary decline in manufacturing output. See below:

Data by YCharts

Globally, a significant demand driver for steel is China's construction market. For many years, China's construction sector has been overdeveloped, and the country has faced an immense property price bubble, with the paradoxical mix of record vacancy rates (~20%+) and the highest valuations among larger countries. While the CCP has made immense efforts over the years to provide stimulus to stop this bubble from popping, its current efforts are proving inadequate, implying its construction activity may fall dramatically from historical levels.

Despite significant speculation and interest in electric vehicles in the US, total vehicle sales remain depressed due to increased production costs and sharply higher financing prices. U.S. construction activity is also slowing quickly and will continue amid a more significant decline in permitting levels. Virtually all applications of steel (vehicles, construction, etc.) are expensive and require substantial blue-collar labor, energy, and financing to achieve. Thus, when energy prices are high, skill is in short supply, and financing costs are elevated, it is virtually guaranteed that steel demand will slow as companies and households lower demand amid increasing producer and consumer costs.

At the same time, steel production levels may soon rise due to improved European and Chinese energy supplies and more significant US producer investments. Overall, I believe the demand outlook for steel is generally negative in the short run due to the manufacturing recession in the US, China, and Europe. Further, the secular decline in China's nonsensible construction industry may create a long-term drop in global steel demand, weighing on all steel producers. At the same time, production levels and production costs appear to be rising in most of the world, potentially pushing steelmaker profitability back to extreme lows. In my view, this macroeconomic situation, combined with U.S. Steel's historically low efficiency and elevated CapEx levels, jeopardizes the company's stability.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I expect U.S. Steel to face negative profits during the rest of 2023 and tremendously negative free cash flow due to its high CapEx spending. Previously, the company expected a sharp rebound in profitability in Q2, but steel prices have crashed again since April. Based on the global economic situation, I believe it is somewhat likely that steel prices continue to decline, potentially breaking below critical support levels. Further, I do not expect cost declines to offset that pattern, since iron ore remains slightly elevated while energy and labor costs significantly increase.

For U.S. Steel's benefit, the company trades at a significant valuation discount to its peer group. It has around $3.5B in positive working capital due to considerable cash flows during 2021-2022. Accordingly, the company could likely survive with $1B+ in negative free-cash-flows for several years, at which point, its efficiency investments may be paying off, and demand may be recovering. With that in mind, the stock could have a long-term value opportunity; however, I suspect its price may fall in the short term as investors and analysts reevaluate its 1-3-year profit outlook to account for the growing recession potential. Accordingly, I am slightly bearish on X today but would not bet against the stock since its low valuation could push it much higher should a significant manufacturing recession be avoided.