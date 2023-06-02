Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Starbucks Stock: Slowly Approaching An Attractive Entry Point

Jun. 02, 2023 4:45 PM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)
Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
70 Followers

Summary

  • The Starbucks Corporation Q2 2023 earnings report showed robust growth, but since then the stock price has dropped around 15% due to falling short of 2023 guidance.
  • The company's expansion into international markets, particularly China, is crucial for growth, but geopolitical tensions and potential recession pose risks.
  • When factoring in management's high-end guidance for 2025, our valuation model suggests that Starbucks is currently slightly overvalued, making it a Hold for investors.

Starbucks Retail Coffee Store. Each year, Starbucks celebrates Fall with Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

jetcityimage

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced their Q2 2023 earnings report on May 2, 2023. Although their overall earnings appeared robust, the 2023 guidance fell short of investor expectations. After the earnings release, the company's stock price

Chart
Data by YCharts

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks in 2021

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks in 2021 (Data: STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Shareholders Board Members Managers and Company Profile | US8552441094 | MarketScreener)

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks in 2022

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks in 2022 (Data: https://s22.q4cdn.com/869488222/files/doc_financials/2022/q4/Q4-and-Fiscal-2022-Earnings-at-a-Glance.pdf)

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks Q1 2023

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks Q1 2023 (Data: https://s22.q4cdn.com/869488222/files/doc_financials/2023/q1/INFOGRAPHIC-1Q23.pdf)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks Q2 2023

Geographic Diversification of Starbucks Q2 2023 (Data: https://s22.q4cdn.com/869488222/files/doc_financials/2023/q2/Q2-Fiscal-2023-Earnings-at-a-Glance_Final.pdf)

Starbucks Q2 2023 Earnings At A Glance

Starbucks Q2 2023 Earnings At A Glance

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Starbucks Investor Day 2022

Starbucks Investor Day 2022

Starbucks Investor Day 2022

Starbucks Investor Day 2022

TAM Coffee China

TAM Coffee China (Starbucks Investor Day 2022)

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/DCF' title='BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Inc.'>DCF</a>) Of Starbucks

Data: seekingalpha.com; investor.starbucks.com

This article was written by

Financeflash Research profile picture
Financeflash Research
70 Followers
German Buy-Hold-Check investor. With a degree in both mechanical engineering and economics, I am able to understand, quantify, and interpret both the economics and (to some point) the technology of companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.