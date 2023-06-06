Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
What Will Amazon Stock Be Worth In 2025? I'm Buying Put Spreads

Jun. 06, 2023 8:15 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)QQQ, SPY
Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amazon is the world's 3rd largest company by revenues, and current analyst consensus is that it will surpass Walmart's revenues by 2025.
  • That said, revenue revisions been on a downtrend over the past two years, and this year's 40% rise in Amazon's Price/Sales ratio seems inconsistent with this.
  • I see Amazon as a benchmark of large, thinly profitable, highly valued technology companies that don't pay dividends and trade it accordingly.
  • From current levels, I see a correction more likely than a continued rise, so would buy put spreads on Amazon as a hedge against market revaluation.
  • Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Expat Portfolio. Learn More »

A fleet of Amazon Prime delivery vans

Teamjackson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

My main focus is on non-US dividend paying stocks, so Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), America's highest-grossing non-dividend paying stock, in many ways represents the opposite of most stocks I ever consider investing in. That said, AMZN is

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Amazon's revenue estimates out to 2032, as of 1 June 2023

Seeking Alpha

Revenue estimate revisions of AMZN

Seeking Alpha

Amazon revenue and earnings by segment, US, international, and AWS, 2020-2022

Amazon 2022 Annual Report, SEC Edgar

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tariq Dennison profile picture
Tariq Dennison
5.33K Followers
International investing in plain English

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolio strategies. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box: Understanding Different Asset Classes and Strategies".  He lives in Central Europe, and teaches two classes at the Masters in Finance program at ESSEC Business School in Singapore.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

My net long position is a small residual one that I've been trimming for many years, and will likely turn into a net short position with the addition of these put spread positions. We also trade SPY and QQQ as hedges, and our net position in both ETFs is currently short.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

