Immersion Corporation Is Still A Cheap Small-Cap Buy

Jun. 02, 2023 5:22 PM ETImmersion Corporation (IMMR)
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Immersion Corporation and its subsidiaries develop haptic technologies that let people use their sense of touch to interact with digital products.
  • In Q1 FY23, IMMR experienced a 9.55% YoY decrease in EBIT, but net income increased by 63.1% YoY due to a significant tripling of net interest income.
  • The net interest income was likely a one-off event. The market expects a sharp fall in EPS going forward. Since it's expected - it may be priced in.
  • Assuming a next year's EV/EBITDA ratio of ~3x, IMMR looks significantly undervalued amid the historical norm of 6-7x, despite stagnant revenue growth.
  • I assign the IMMR stock a Buy rating this time.
Тактильные датчики рук человека сидящего кресла уменьшают масштаб. Человек, исследующий киберпространство

stockbusters/iStock via Getty Images

The Company

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) and its subsidiaries develop haptic technologies that let people use their sense of touch to interact with digital products. They provide licenses for their technology and patents, along with software

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

