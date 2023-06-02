Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GameStop: Likely Nowhere Near A Turnaround

Jun. 02, 2023 6:13 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)1 Comment
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • GameStop's financials show a company struggling to stay relevant and profitable, with no clear trajectory for improvement.
  • I believe the company's valuation is overpriced even with optimistic assumptions, implying a 45% downside from current valuations.
  • GME's share price appears to be driven by traders and enthusiasts, not fundamentals, making it a risky investment in my view.

one person standing in front of closed gamestop store

Anski

Investment Thesis

With the management trying to become more efficient over the last couple of years, I wanted to take a quick look at GameStop's (NYSE:GME) financials and see if it is working out as the management

Current Ratio of GME

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of GME

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of GME

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of GME

Margins (Own Calculations)

Optimistic Intrinsic Value of GME

Optimistic Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

