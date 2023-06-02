Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund: The Pain May Be Over Soon

Jun. 02, 2023 6:54 PM ETNuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NAD)
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Summary

  • Leveraged closed-end bond funds have faced challenges in the past year due to rising interest rates, with the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund experiencing a total return of around -10%.
  • The spread between bond yields and the cost of leverage is starting to widen again, which could lead to increased fund income and dividend increases for NAD.
  • Nuveen's conservative management approach and the potential end of the interest rate hiking cycle could make NAD a good investment opportunity.

Municipal Bonds are shown using the text

Andrii Dodonov

Tough Year For Leveraged Funds

The rising interest rate environment has been a major headwind for leveraged closed end bond funds in the past year. The Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD), which I last covered

NAD Total Return Chart

Seeking Alpha

NAD fund income compared to market yields

Author Spreadsheet (Data sources: Nuveen, S&P, and US Treasury)

NAD income vs. interest rate spreads

Author Spreadsheet (Data Sources: Nuveen, S&P, US Treasury)

NAD Discount

Data Source: Nuveen

NAD discount vs yield

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: Nuveen)

NAD dividend history

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

