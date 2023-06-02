Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citius Pharmaceuticals: Steer Clear From This One

Jun. 02, 2023 6:55 PM ETCitius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR)
Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.95K Followers

Summary

  • The article provides an updated analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals following a previous piece in February 2023.
  • Citius' lead therapy has a midsummer 2023 PDUFA; it has generated excitement among investors, although it is unlikely to generate alpha.
  • Its second lead therapy is likely to disappoint.

Fireworks

joe32780/iStock via Getty Images

This is my second look at Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR). In this article I update my Citius thesis following 02/2023's "Citius Pharmaceuticals: Diverse Development Portfolio Backs Up A Problematic Lead Therapy" ("Diverse").

Near term PDUFA for

10-Q excerpt

seekingalpha.com

Seeking Alpha Citius news item

seekingalpha.com

Chart
Data by YCharts

Citius slide describing Mino-Lok

seekingalpha.com

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
6.95K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TTOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may buy or sell shares in any company mentioned.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.