Walmart Inc. (WMT) 2023 Q&A Session with the Investment Community Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 02, 2023 5:55 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.88K Followers

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) 2023 Q&A Session with the Investment Community Conference June 2, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steph Wissink - SVP, IR

Doug McMillon - President and CEO

John David Rainey - EVP and CFO

John Furner - President and CEO, Walmart U.S.

Judith McKenna - President and CEO, Walmart International

Dave Guggina - EVP, Supply Chain Operations, Walmart U.S

Kathryn McLay - President and CEO, Sam’s Club

Latriece Watkins - EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Walmart U.S.

Seth Dallaire - EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Walmart U.S.

Suresh Kumar - EVP, Global CTO and Chief Development Officer, Walmart Inc.

Donna Morris - EVP, Chief People Officer, Walmart Inc.

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lasser - UBS

Scott Mushkin - R5 Capital

Karen Short - Credit Suisse

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc

Mike Baker - D.A. Davidson

Kelly Bania - BMO Capital

Rupesh Parikh - Oppenheimer

Arian Razai - Guggenheim

Steph Wissink

Welcome everyone to our 2023 Associates and Shareholder Celebration and to our Executive Q&A Panel. Thank you for joining us in Razorback Stadium. We are webcasting this, so I’m going to read our Safe Harbor as a matter of procedure.

Today’s webcast is being broadcast and recorded and during this session management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Please review our press release and accompanying slide presentation for a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, as well as our entire Safe Harbor statement and non-GAAP reconciliations on our website at stock.walmart.com. Thank you for your interest in Walmart. And thank you to our executive team for joining

