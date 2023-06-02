Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iron Mountain: Buy This REIT For 'Mountainous' Dividend Income

Jun. 02, 2023 7:02 PM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)2 Comments
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.58K Followers

Summary

  • Iron Mountain Incorporated's dividend payout ratio should improve from the mid-60% range for 2022 to the low-60% range in 2023.
  • The company's total revenue and adjusted funds from operations per share rose in the first quarter.
  • My inputs into the dividend discount model and discounted cash flows model show the stock to be trading at a 2% discount to fair value.
  • Iron Mountain's 4.5% dividend yield coupled with mid-single-digit annual AFFO per share growth potential gives the stock a robust total return profile.

Stacks of Hundred US Dollars. 3d illustration

Stacks of Hundred US Dollars. 3d illustration

urfinguss

"Rome wasn't built in a day" is a fitting adage that can be applied to many aspects of life, including dividend growth investing. Short of a windfall like an inheritance or lottery winnings, we all must

Iron Mountain's financial highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Iron Mountain Q1 2023 Earnings Press Release

Iron Mountain's shares appear to be moderately overvalued based on my inputs into the dividend discount model.

Investopedia

The discounted cash flows model demonstrates that Iron Mountain's shares are trading at a moderate discount to fair value.

Money Chimp

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
6.58K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.