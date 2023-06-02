Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EWD: Swedish Economic Data Improved, But Look At The Price

Jun. 02, 2023 9:42 PM ETiShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
Summary

  • Swedish economic data points have improved in Q1.
  • But a closer look suggests that some caution is still warranted.
  • The iShares MSCI Sweden ETF remains too pricey for my liking.

Stockholm old town city skyline, cityscape of Sweden

f11photo

Recent data points out of Sweden point to some of its major economic woes finally rolling over. Q1 growth surprised to the upside at +0.8% QoQ (vs. a -0.5% QoQ decline in Q4 2022 and the Riksbank forecast +0.3% QoQ), while CPIF-XE (i.e., consumer inflation excluding energy) also came in 20bps

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Sector Breakdown

iShares

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Performance

iShares

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Distribution

Morningstar

GDP Growth

Statistics Sweden

Swedish Inflation

Bloomberg

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.08K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

