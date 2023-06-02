Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunoco: Income Investors Should Take Note Of This Undervalued Opportunity

Jun. 02, 2023 10:05 PM ETSunoco LP (SUN)1 Comment
Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
472 Followers

Summary

  • Sunoco LP is a major player in the US oil and gas industry, with a diverse range of products and services, and a strong logistics infrastructure.
  • SUN has seen consistent revenue growth over the past decade and recently closed its second acquisition in six months, purchasing 16 terminals from Zenith Energy.
  • Despite potential risks from a US recession, Sunoco is well positioned for growth and investors should be confident in the company's leadership and strategy.
Business Signage

Bruce Bennett

Note: SUN is a Master Limited Partnership and pays a distribution on a K-1, not a traditional dividend. This may not be appropriate for all tax situations nor is it generally appropriate in retirement accounts. Do your research prior to buying this ticker.

This article was written by

Anthony Garcia profile picture
Anthony Garcia
472 Followers
Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I proudly taught myself everything, and very proudly have zero big fund Wall Street bonafides - I focus entirely on the DIY investor who is just like me. I also manage and advise private equity funds who wanted nothing to do with the big boys on Wall Street. My book is launching in July! Sign up for my FREE weekly newsletter with market and economic analysis, as well as a stock pick at https://www.investingisntcomplicated.com/free-newsletter

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.