Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3M: Positive Lawsuit Developments For This Cheap Dividend King

Jun. 02, 2023 10:10 PM ET3M Company (MMM)JNJ2 Comments
Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • 3M's stock jumped over 9% after agreeing to a tentative settlement of at least $10 billion for water pollution claims.
  • MMM plans to exit the PFAS business by 2025, which currently brings in $1.3 billion in net sales.
  • The fair market value for 3M is much higher than the current market cap if we factor in even $30 Billion in litigation costs and no PFAS income.

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage

Headline

Fresh off the presses, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), just got some positive news regarding their PFAS case:

3M's stock jumped more than 10% on Friday morning after Bloomberg News reported the company agreed to a tentative settlement of at least $10

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

seeking alpha free cash flow trends mmm

seeking alpha

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
2.32K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter.  I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books. My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JNJ, MMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.