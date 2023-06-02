Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Strangest Of Job Markets

Summary

  • Economists expected today’s Employment Situation Survey from the BLS would show an increase of 188,000 nonfarm payrolls for the month of May; instead, we got a whopping 339,000 payroll gains.
  • True, the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7 percent from last month’s 3.4 percent. But the higher unemployment rate probably reflects a larger cohort of active job seekers, rather than a sign of fewer openings.
  • Indeed, according to a different report that came out earlier this week, the number of vacancies grew last month – also by more than the consensus forecast of economists.

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez

Where do they all come from? Once again, the jobs market has confounded the experts. Economists expected today’s Employment Situation Survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics would show an increase of 188,000 nonfarm payrolls for the month of May; instead, we got

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
780 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

