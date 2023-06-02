Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brown-Forman: Does Not Deserve This Premium

Jun. 02, 2023 10:55 PM ETBrown-Forman Corporation (BF.A), BF.B
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • Brown-Forman has strong brands and attractive end markets, with potential for growth in international markets.
  • The company has impressive gross and operating margins, but its current valuation may be too high for new investors.
  • Brown-Forman's low dividend yield and overvaluation may require investors to wait for market volatility to push the stock lower before adding to their portfolio.

Jack Daniels & New York Magazine Celebrate Jack Daniels" Sinatra Select

Stephen Lovekin

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) has strong brands serving attractive end markets. The company’s torrid pace of sales growth over the past couple of years, driven by pandemic lockdowns and stimulus spending, may have ended. But the company can continue growing at a

Brown-Forman Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Brown-Forman Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Brown-Forman Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Brown-Forman Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Brown-Forman Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades

Brown-Forman Seeking Alpha Dividend Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Brown-Forman Annual Share Repurchases, Shares Issued, and Diluted Outstanding Shares

Brown-Forman Annual Share Repurchases, Shares Issued, and Diluted Outstanding Shares (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Brown-Forman Debt

Brown-Forman Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Brown-Forman Return on Invested Capital

Brown-Forman Return on Invested Capital (Seeking Alpha)

Brown-Forman ROIC based on Latest Report

Brown-Forman ROIC based on Latest Report (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Brown-Forman Discounted Cash Flow Model

Brown-Forman Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

Brown-Forman RSI and MFI Technical Indicators

Brown-Forman RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

