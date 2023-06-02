Monetary Conditions Index Is Working Against The Fed

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • The service sector has historically kept the US economy afloat during manufacturing contractions, allowing for a "soft landing" scenario.
  • The monetary conditions index suggests economic growth will pick up later this year, which could explain the stock market rally since October.
  • The Federal Reserve may need to become more aggressive in tightening monetary accommodation to combat inflation, despite the potential for a soft landing.

Jerome Powell

Douglas Rissing

Could monetary conditions be supportive of the “soft landing” scenario? While the “recession” versus “no recession” debate rages, there is a precedent for a “soft landing” scenario. Such is where the economy slows substantially but avoids

GDP Quarterly Change at an annual rate.

Breakdown of US Economy between manufacturing and services

ISM Manufacturing vs Services index

GDP quarterly change at annualized rate of growth.

Monetary conditions vs GDP

Monetary policy conditions vs Fed funds

Monetary conditions vs S&P 500 Index

Monetary conditions index vs earnings

Bank lending standards vs GDP

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
30.06K Followers
Unique, unbiased and contrarian real investment advice

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

