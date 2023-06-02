Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ICON PLC: Disconnect From Fundamentals, Unfairly Punished

Jun. 02, 2023 11:58 PM ETICON Public Limited Company (ICLR)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • ICON PLC shares set higher lows in June, and the company presents strong fundamentals and economic earnings for shareholders.
  • ICLR has shown robust financial performance, with a 9% YoY increase in revenue and a 200bps expansion in gross margin YoY.
  • I reiterate ICLR as a buy, revising the price target to $304, and keeping the long-term $326 target.
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

Despite a difficult run since the last publication, shares of ICON PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) have set higher lows rolling into the month of June. Those long of ICLR stock may have been bitterly disappointed when it failed to

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.86K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.