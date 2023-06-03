Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Northrop Grumman: A Shareholder-Friendly Defense Stock

Jun. 03, 2023 12:47 AM ETNorthrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.36K Followers

Summary

  • Northrop Grumman offers an attractive investment opportunity due to its diversified business, history of shareholder value, and advanced defense solutions.
  • The company has consistently increased its dividend by 12% annually since 2013 and is on track to become a dividend aristocrat in five years.
  • Analysts project a target price of $513, presenting a 16% upside from the current price, with the potential for even greater gains in the coming years.
Raketenstart aus Wüste

Alexyz3d/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been aggressively buying high-quality dividend stocks in the past few weeks and months. One of the stocks I added to is Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), one of my all-time favorite aerospace stocks.

My most recent NOC article was written

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.36K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.