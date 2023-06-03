With Debt Crisis Over, Treasury Has A Lot OF New Debt To Issue

Douglas Rissing/iStock via Getty Images

The politicians in Washington finally did the right thing and chose to avoid having the US default on its debt for the first time ever. By passing the Fiscal Responsibility Act 0f 2023 on a bipartisan basis, 314-117 in the House, and 63-36 in the Senate, we learned that our political system does work and that the government does take its responsibility seriously. While some politicians walked us to the edge of the cliff, in the end, sanity prevailed and they chose to not jump.

The world can breathe a sigh of relief that a catastrophe was averted.

Now it is time to get back to business. And the Treasury has a lot of work to do.

In early January Treasury Secretary Yellen told Congress that the US would hit its statutory debt limit of $31.4 trillion, and since then she has been looking for proverbial nickels in the couch to keep the government funding its operations.

The Treasury's General Account (TGA) that it uses to pay its bills has become depleted. In January the TGA was $573 billion, but over the past six months it has been reduced to a paltry $48 billion.

FRED

To put this in perspective, with a total budget of $6.3 trillion annually, the government spends $17.4 billion per day. The Treasury doesn't have enough for even three days' worth of expenses.

The current TGA balance is the lowest it's been since September 2017 during the last major debt ceiling crisis.

New Treasury Issuance

During the past four debt ceiling standoff's when the Treasury has been forced to use extraordinary measures to keep the government afloat, once the debt ceiling was lifted new issuance ballooned by an average of $490 billion in the ensuing quarter.

Most recently in 2019, new issuance increased by $696 billion in the following quarter after the debt ceiling was suspended. We can expect a similar surge in new debt issuance now.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting a deficit of $1.5 trillion for the current fiscal year, and that entire amount must be financed in the coming quarters, as well.

Demand for Treasury Debt

As the Treasury is gearing up to issue new supply, there is a big question as to where the demand for all of this debt will come from.

The largest individual owner of Treasury debt is the Federal Reserve. Since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 when the Fed changed policies and implemented Quantitative Easing for the first time ever, the Fed has been the marginal buyer of Treasuries. Their holdings of publicly owned Treasury securities rose from $492 billion in 2008 to a peak of $5.8 trillion in May 2022.

During this time, the Fed's share of publicly held Treasury debt rose from 7.2% to 26.2%. They purchased one third of all the newly issued debt.

FRED and Federal Reserve

However, beginning exactly one year ago, the Fed embarked on a Policy Normalization plan to shrink the Fed's balance sheet. This has been referred to as Quantitative Tightening (QT).

Under QT, the Fed's goal has been to reduce their Treasury holdings by $60 billion per month. This was to be accomplished through security roll-offs. Over the past year, their Treasury holdings have been cut to $5.2 trillion from $5.8 trillion. This represents a $600 billion reduction, or 83% of their goal.

The Fed's share of publicly held debt now stands at 23.3%.

QT is still an important element of the Fed's policy, and will not be reversed anytime in the near future.

As a result, the largest owner of US Treasury securities will not be in the market when the new supply is issued.

Foreign Ownership

The next largest individual owners of Treasury bonds are the foreign governments of Japan and China. They too, however, have been reducing their Treasury bond exposure.

China's largest Treasury bond position stood at $1,270 billion in 2013. They have been reducing their holdings regularly since then, and now own only $867 billion of Treasuries. Japan had been increasing their Treasury holdings, which peaked in 2021 at $1,304 billion. Over the past year, however, they have been fighting their own battle with inflation. Their reluctance to tighten their monetary policy like the rest of the world, and in fact to continue with Quantitative Easing, has caused a widening in interest rate differentials with other developed countries. This has led to a dramatic weakening in their currency. Part of their reduction in Treasuries has been to support the yen.

Treasury International Capital System and Federal reserve

Since these countries were not raising their Treasury holdings while the Treasury market was expanding rapidly, this has led to a sharp reduction in their share of Treasuries outstanding. Japan and China now own 4.4% and 3.5%, respectively, of publicly held Treasury Debt. This represents their smallest positions, proportionally, in over twenty years.

And they are not the only foreign holders of Treasury debt who have been reducing their positions. Collectively, the over 45 countries whose purchase and sale flows of Treasury securities are reported by Treasury International Capital (TIC) Data also show a shrinking share of owning US Treasury Securities. Foreign ownership of Treasury Bonds peaked in 2008 with a 48% share, but this has been declining gradually since then. Currently foreign ownership of Treasury debt is 29.8%, the lowest level in more than 20 years. There is no indication that as the Treasury increases its issuance, that this category of bond holders will change their positions.

Treasury International Capital System and Federal reserve

US Financial Institutions

The final major segment of buyers of Treasuries is US Financial Institutions. This group is comprised of commercial banks, mutual funds, pension funds, state and local governments and insurance companies. They typically more rate sensitive than the Fed and Foreign Governments.

Collectively, US Financial Institutions is the largest of the three groups of buyers. As of year-end 2022 Financial Institutions owned $11.5 trillion of US Treasuries, a gain of $1.75 trillion from year-end 2021. While other players have been stepping away from Treasury ownership, US Financial Institutions raised their share over the past year from 41.1% to 46.8%.

Federal Reserve

US banks have been among the largest holders of Treasuries, but their Treasury positions have caused most of the problems the regional banks have had this year. Their Treasuries are of a longer duration than the deposits funding these assets. This has caused a huge asset-liability mismatch which has significantly impaired banks earnings and liquidity.

Many bank managements have found a new appreciation for interest rate risk and may not have an appetite for Treasury bonds in this environment.

Supply and Demand

Once President Biden signs the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 the Treasury will have the authority to issue new debt to refill their coffers. The new supply of Treasury bonds will be large.

On the demand side, many of the large players in owning Treasury debt will sit this round out. The Fed is still in a QT mode and are reducing their Treasury positions so they will not buy more. The major traditional foreign buyers of Treasury debt also seem to have little interest in Treasury bonds.

That leaves the US Financial Institutions group as potential buyers.

This is a classic case of strong supply and limited demand. Economics 101 suggests that to clear the market, the seller needs to lower their price. In the case of bonds, this means higher yields.