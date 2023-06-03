Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gray Television: A Heavily Discounted Stock With Serious Headwinds

Jun. 03, 2023 1:34 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)
The Pineapple Investor
Summary

  • Gray Television has demonstrated steady revenue and free cash flow growth over the past decade but faces challenges due to its high debt-to-equity ratio and a potential recession impacting advertising budgets.
  • GTN's recent financial performance has been lackluster, with disappointing earnings in Q1 2023 and analysts projecting a loss per share in 2023, followed by a potential rebound in 2024.
  • Despite its discounted share price, investors should carefully assess the risks associated with GTN, including its high debt, potential recession impact on advertising budgets, and the evolving industry landscape.

Watching soccer game at home

Opening

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is a prominent television broadcasting company in the United States. It possesses and/or manages television stations and digital assets throughout the country. The company broadcasts secondary digital channels that are affiliated with major networks such

GTN Revenue Data

GTN Free Cash Flow Data

GTN Total Debt Data

GTN Total Return Data

Recession Risk Data

GTN DCF Data

This article was written by

The Pineapple Investor
I seek to invest in companies with business models I understand and have a proven track record for growth and profitability, little to no debt, and selling for an attractive valuation. I believe holding a concentrated portfolio of these types of businesses will generate results, perhaps not immediately but eventually. "Rule Number One: Never Lose Money. Rule Number Two: Never Forget Rule Number One" - Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

