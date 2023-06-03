Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividends By The Numbers In May 2023

Jun. 03, 2023 1:00 AM ETAAP, AJX, AJXA, APAM, ASC, BIG, BRDG, CHRD, CIO, CIO.PA, CQP, CRGY, CRT, CXT, DVN, EGLE, FANG, FSK, GNK, HGTXU, KRP, MARPS, NKSH, NWL, PACW, PACWP, PARA, PARAA, PARAP, PRT, PVL, RC, RC.PC, RC.PE, RCA, RCC, RGR, SBR, SCU, SJT, TPG, TSLX, TY, TY.P, UAN, VHI, VNOM1 Comment
Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • May 2023 saw a rebound for dividend-paying companies in the U.S. stock market, with an increase in firms raising dividends and a decrease in dividend-paying firms.
  • However, our sampling found 37 announcements of reduced, cut, or suspended dividends, which is higher than the 20 unfavorable changes reported by S&P for May 2023.
  • The sectors most affected by dividend reductions include oil and gas, financial services, real estate, and banking.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

According to Standard & Poor's, May 2023 showed signs of a rebound for the dividend-paying companies of the U.S. stock market.

The number of firms increasing their dividends was up from last month, while the number of dividend-paying

Number of Public U.S. Firms Increasing or Decreasing Their Dividends Each Month, January 2004 through May 2023

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.49K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.