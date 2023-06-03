Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
May Jobs Report: Defying Gravity

Summary

  • The May jobs report delivered another blow-out number. Nonfarm payrolls rose 339,000 in May, considerably above consensus expectations, and April's already strong number was revised higher.
  • On their own, the headline payroll numbers could have solidified a rate hike at the Federal Reserve's next meeting in June.
  • However, the report details were not as strong as the headline, with the unemployment rate rising to 3.7% and average hourly earnings weakening slightly, tilting the Fed's decision to a potential hike in July.

By Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist

The May jobs report delivered another blow-out number. Nonfarm payrolls rose 339,000 in May, considerably above consensus expectations, and April's already strong number was revised higher.

On their own, the headline payroll numbers

Nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate

