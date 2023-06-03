Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CaixaBank: Cheap Despite A Sting From The Banking Levy

Jun. 03, 2023 2:04 AM ETCaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY), CIXPF
Summary

  • Spanish player CaixaBank is benefiting from higher interest rates and strong asset quality, leading to a significant boost in near-term income and profitability.
  • While the bank's net interest income and pre-provision profit are up significantly, the recently introduced banking levy is a drag on earnings growth and profitability.
  • Despite this, CaixaBank shares look inexpensive, with a potential 25% upside to fair value.

CaixaBank in Valencia, Spain

Moonstone Images/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

A rising tide lifts all boats, and CaixaBank (OTCPK:CAIXY) (OTCPK:CIXPF) has certainly been getting a nice lift from higher interest rates and continuing strong asset quality.

Caixa's 2021 merger with Bankia now makes

Caixabank Net Interest Income And Pre-Impairment Profit

Data Source: CaixaBank Earnings Reports

Caixabank Quarterly Net Interest Margin

Data Source: CaixaBank 1Q23 Results Release

Caixabank non-performing loan ratio evolution

Source: CaixaBank 1Q23 Results Presentation

Caixabank 1Q23 Guidance

Source: CaixaBank 1Q23 Results Presentation

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
999 Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

