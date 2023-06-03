Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USD Hit By Dovish Fed Talk, Debt Deal Passage

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Risk sentiment has improved markedly with the passage of the US debt ceiling deal through Congress.
  • This kept European currencies supported on Friday morning, keeping the GBP/USD elevated above 1.25 and EUR/USD near the 1.08 handle.
  • We have also seen a sharp rally in the likes of the AUD/USD and CAD/USD. Gold and silver have benefitted from a weaker US dollar as well.

dollar sign crumbles into dust

Irina Gutyryak

By Fawad Razaqzada

Risk sentiment has improved markedly with the passage of the US debt ceiling deal through Congress.

This kept European currencies supported on Friday morning, keeping the GBP/USD elevated above 1.25 and EUR/USD near the 1.08

EUR:USD

AUD:USD

USD/CAD

This article was written by

MoneyShow profile picture
MoneyShow
1.37K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.