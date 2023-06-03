Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Advance Auto Parts: Fairly Valued After Recent Drawdown

Jun. 03, 2023 3:36 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
Orion Investing profile picture
Orion Investing
79 Followers

Summary

  • Advance Auto Parts Inc. is down 40% after struggling in Q1 2023.
  • Management should focus on optimizing operations, closing poor-performing stores, and improving product mix to increase cash flow for future buybacks and dividends.
  • My valuation model estimates a fair value of $62.06, in line with the current market price.
  • The factors above lead me to a hold rating for AAP.

Hand of car mechanic with wrench. Auto repair garage. mechanic works on the engine of the car in the garage. Repair service. Concept of car inspection service and car repair service.

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

Introduction

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is down ~ 40% after they continued to struggle in Q1 2023. AAP has compounded revenue at 3.54% over the past 5 years and EPS at 5.26% over the same period. The balance sheet is okay for now

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Author's Representation

Author's Representation

This article was written by

Orion Investing profile picture
Orion Investing
79 Followers
Individual investor focused on Value investing, Fast Growers, Turnarounds, Asset Plays, Small Caps, and more!I hold dual bachelors degrees in Finance and Economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.