DRDGOLD: Minting Gold From Waste

Jun. 03, 2023 4:02 AM ETDRDGOLD Limited (DRD)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • DRDGOLD Limited is a standout gold mining company with an exceptional business model that focuses on reprocessing historical waste tailings and extracting leftover precious metals, making it perfect for the current ESG-focused investing environment.
  • DRD has very high operating leverage to higher gold prices, and with inflation expectations potentially becoming unanchored, gold prices could be driven significantly higher, benefiting DRD.
  • Although DRDGOLD's valuation is stretched, its stock price is likely to continue trading higher as long as gold prices maintain positive momentum.

A South African ten rand bank note with three small gold bars

Vitoria Holdings LLC/iStock via Getty Images

While looking at various gold producers, I came across DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD), one of the strongest performers in the past year with 84% 1Yr return compared to -5% for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (

DRD vs. GDX and GDXj

Figure 1 - DRD vs. GDX and GDXJ (Seeking Alpha)

DRD operating model

Figure 2 - DRD operating model (DRD investor presentation)

Ergo operations

Figure 3 - Ergo operations (DRD investor presentation)

DRD has large gold reserves

Figure 4 - DRD has large gold reserves from mining waste dumps (DRD investor presentation)

DRD financial summary

Figure 5 - DRD financial summary (Author created with data from tikr.com)

DRD facing inflationary pressures

Figure 6 - DRD facing inflationary pressures (DRD investor presentation)

DRD building a solar power plant to reduce power costs

Figure 7 - DRD building a solar power plant to reduce power costs (DRD investor presentation)

DRD has been reducing its carbon footprint

Figure 8 - DRD has been reducing its carbon footprint (DRD investor presentation)

DRD valuation is stretched

Figure 9 - DRD valuation is stretched (tikr.com)

DRD's stock price align with gold prices

Figure 10 - DRD's stock price align with gold prices (Author created with stockcharts.com)

Core inflation remains far too high

Figure 11 - Core inflation remains far too high (BLS)

Inflation expectations near cycle highs

Figure 12 - Inflation expectations near cycle highs (University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey)

Gold prices negatively correlated with real interest rates

Figure 13 - Gold prices negatively correlated with real interest rates (longtermtrends.net)

Technicals on gold suggest $2,550 to 2,600 this cycle

Figure 14 - Technicals on gold suggest $2,550-2,600 this cycle (Author created with stockcharts.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

