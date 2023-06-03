Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
A Hawkish Hold From The Bank Of Canada Next Week

Jun. 03, 2023 3:40 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, FXC
Summary

  • We expect the BoC to leave the policy rate at 4.5% next week.
  • he market is pricing a 25% chance of a hike on 7 June, and a hawkish hold should be anough to keep the Canadian dollar supported.
  • A hawkish tone by the Bank of Canada at the June meeting is clearly an important element to keep the bullish narrative for CAD alive.

Pile of Canadian bills with one hundred dollars on top

joshlaverty

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist and Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

We expect the BoC to leave the policy rate at 4.5% next week, but after stronger-than-expected consumer price inflation and GDP and with the labour data remaining robust, we cannot

Canadian inflation is undershooting most other major markets

Macrobond, ING

USD-CAD short-term swap rate differential on a steady declining path

ING, Refinitiv

This article was written by

From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

