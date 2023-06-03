Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FXN: An Energy ETF Poised To Outperform, Just Not Yet

David Sommer Jr
Summary

  • The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF is a unique energy ETF that uses quant-based strategies to choose stocks that are expected to outperform the sector, with a focus on mid-cap, upstream energy companies.
  • FXN's performance has been closely aligned with its peers, suggesting its quant-based strategy produces average returns, but it can outperform during large oil upswings.
  • I rate FXN a hold due to the pending recession likely causing oil prices to fall, but it may be a good buy after the economy goes into recession and oil prices are low.

3d render of keyboard with crude oil button

ayo888

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:FXN) is a very unique energy ETF. With AUM of about $535M, this ETF tracks the StrataQuant Energy Index. FXN doesn't try to represent the energy sector but uses quant-based strategies to choose stocks that are (according

FXN and VDE overlap

FXN and VDE overlap (etfrc.com)

FXN's top 10 holdings

FXN's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

David Sommer Jr
I am an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

