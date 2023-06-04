Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: Buy The Blood Bath - 8.79% Income Yield

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.66K Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco has underperformed compared to its peers but remains a viable income stock with a forward dividend yield of 8.79%, exceeding the sector median.
  • BTI's combustible segment outperforms the market trend, suggesting its robust brand stickiness as the top line expands, despite the decline in volume.
  • BTI is also expanding its non-combustible offerings, with the segment's revenue growing to £2.89B (+40.9% YoY) and profitability expected by 2024.
  • Despite the regulatory headwinds in the tobacco industry, BTI's execution remains excellent, making it an opportunistic buy for bottom-fishing income investors seeking steady dividend payouts.

Collage image of hand dropping coins into another hand

We Are

The 17Y Low Investment Thesis

BTI 17Y Stock Price

BTI 17Y Stock Price

TradingView

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has dramatically lost much of its gains over the past few years, retracing to its 17Y critical support levels of low $30s. Interestingly, this ran against

BTI, MO, & PM 1Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.66K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.