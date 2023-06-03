Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inflection Point: Why Lower Core Inflation Is Key To Europe's Economic And Financial Outlook

Jun. 03, 2023 5:34 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Core eurozone inflation rates are moderating, with further declines expected.
  • The European Central Bank (ECB) has linked core inflation to monetary policy prospects, with moderating pressures required for policy rate increases to end.
  • Persistent high core inflation could force the ECB to extend its tightening cycle, potentially leading to financial turbulence and increased risk of recession.

Latin woman visiting beautiful town in Cinque Terre coast, Italy

MStudioImages/E+ via Getty Images

Core eurozone inflation rates, while still elevated, are beginning to moderate. Various metrics that we track are indicative of further declines ahead.

S&P Global Market Intelligence addresses a series of key questions related to inflation

Energy effects driving the decline in headline inflation Energy contribution to inflation close to zero

Eurostat. 2023 S&P Global

Core inflation rates topping out NEIG inflation already falling

Eurostat. 2023 S&P Global.

PMI pick-up driven by service sector activity Relatively sticky services inflation

S&P Global Market Intelligence 2023 S&P Global

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.8K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.