Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Dividend Growth Income - May 2023 Update

Jun. 03, 2023 6:09 AM ETADI, ALLY, AMT, AMZN, AVGO, BOC, CARR, CCOI, CMCSA, CVS, DLR, EPD, EPRT, FNF, FRG, FRGAP, GLW, GM, HD, LMT, MO, MPLX, MPW, MSFT, O, SBUX, SCHD, UNH, UNP, V, VICI, WSO
Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
808 Followers

Summary

  • I reached a major personal milestone in May by surpassing $6,000 in estimated forward annual dividends.
  • Forward income added throughout the month totaled $96.15, equating to month-over-month growth of 1.62% in estimated annual dividends.
  • Total estimated forward dividends now stand at $6,033.

Young woman and man climbing red bar graph

Klaus Vedfelt

My goal for the month was to hit a personal milestone of $6,000 in annual forward dividend income, a goal I am happy to report as achieved. I witnessed strong growth in forward annual dividends throughout the month, adding $96.15 in total. This brings

Total dividends received

Cumulative Dividends Received (Personal Spreadsheets)

Dividend Growth Income

Dividend Income Growth Since Inception (Personal Spreadsheets)

Stock transactions

All May Transactions (Personal Spreadsheets)

This article was written by

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
808 Followers
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.Follow my blog posts and track my real-time portfolio transactions on my blog, Engineered Finances, at dividendsengineer.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD MSFT V ADI AMT VICI EPRT CCOI AVGO HD UNP O MPW ALLY CMCSA WSO FRG LMT MPLX UNH DLR AMZN GLW CVS EPD SBUX FNF BOC CARR GM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.