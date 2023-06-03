Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: Don't Fear Apple Pay And Stripe

Summary

  • PayPal's fundamentals remain strong despite competition from Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Stripe, as it continues to grow in transaction volume, customer numbers, and profits.
  • The company's dominant market share is due to its long-standing trust, ease of use, and compatibility with all devices and operating platforms.
  • With a potential upside of 18.63% IRR over the next 10 years, PayPal is considered a "Strong Buy" despite temporary headwinds and competitive threats.

Online Payments. Happy african male with credit card and laptop, neon light

Investment Thesis

Let's face it: it has been a difficult year for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), to say the least. Despite a strong start to the year, it is currently down 11.47% YTD, compared to the S&P 500 which is up

Chart
PayPal Presentation 2015-2022 Financial Metrics

Payment Volume Visa vs Apple Pay vs PayPal vs Amex vs Google Pay

PayPal Merchants Value

PayPal Total Payment Volume TPV

Chart
TIKR Terminal PayPal TTM Free Cash Flow FCF

TIKR Terminal PayPal Buyback Share Repurchase TTM

Author's Valuation Model PayPal DCF

Author's Valuation Model PayPal DCF

Author's Valuation Model PayPal IRR DCF

PayPal Operating & Free Cash Flow Margins

Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

