RBC Bearings: Highly Profitable Opportunity For Long-Term Investment

Jun. 03, 2023 6:37 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
931 Followers

Summary

  • RBC Bearings has seen net sales double since the fiscal year prior to the coronavirus pandemic, boosted by a major acquisition in November 2021.
  • Despite concerns about a potential recession, the company has reduced long-term debt by $400 million since 2021 and generates high cash from operations.
  • Deleveraging the balance sheet should eventually drive sales to new highs.
  • The company's high profit margins and manageable debt make the recent share price decline a strong investment opportunity.

ball-bearings

demarco-media

Investment thesis

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) is in one of the best moments in its history despite the current complex macroeconomic landscape. Net sales have doubled since the fiscal year prior to the coronavirus pandemic crisis boosted by a major

RBC Bearings logo

RBC Bearings logo (Rbcbearings.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

RBC Bearings net sales

RBC Bearings net sales (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

