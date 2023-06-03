Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+ via Getty Images

Carbios (OTCPK:COOSF) has a privileged access to finance that limits reflexivity risks, as well as a large TAM for its enzymatic plastic recycling technology. The stock price has advanced somewhat meaningfully over the last 6 months, but investors may favour it as it is in a structurally cheaper European market for pie-in-the-sky ideas, and its commercial push is rather imminent, likely beginning this year on the licensing side. At a 440 million EUR market cap, we lean towards bullishness, although we don't have the appetite for this style of idea right now as the price has rebounded recently.

Updates Since Last Article

Unfortunately, the slow half-year reporting means the most updated cash position we have is from the URD. Cash remains at 100 million EUR, which is a pretty substantial balance, and loans were limited as of the end of 2022 at only 35 million EUR. This means that EV is around 375 million EUR. More importantly, it means that we start at 100 million EUR in cash before various grants that Carbios recently won from the French government come into effect. There is going to be a total grant of around 54 million EUR to Carbios from various state mandates for supporting innovative and green agenda businesses. These are grants, not loans, so shareholders aren't on the hook for these funds at all and they demonstrate privileged access to financing for green companies. Some of them, around 11.4 million, are earmarked for R&D purposes specifically. The rest will help finance their next facility.

Latest run-rate cash burn figures mean little, because prior to this Carbios was building out its demonstration plant. That plant has done what it has needed to do, which is develop the best practices associated with implementing the engineering and industrial processes in order to use the Carbios enzyme-based plastic recycling technologies. This demonstration plant has allowed Carbios to collect the necessary information into licensing documentation that lays out how industrial customers can build out their own plastic recycling facilities in line with generally accepted HSE standards.

Following this, beginning now at some point in 2023, licensing agreements will have to be signed with many of the potential Carbios customers, including those that have joined their partnership consortium of textile, cosmetic and other companies that are looking for ways to improve recycling outcomes for PETs in their industries. While this consortium hasn't signed definitive documentation to our knowledge, Carbios seems to have established the relationships necessary to rollout the licensing package with limited marketing investment. Hopefully, with licensing revenues typically being associated with pretty limited COGS, a capital and expense light revenue stream can begin this year.

Bottom Line

While ordinarily a licensing proposition would be better without plans to also build out a major facility for recycling plastics themselves, where they plan to have a new facility with 40x the capacity of the demonstration plant commissioned in 2025, grants help cover this CAPEX burden, as well as involvement through co-investment of Indorama Ventures (OTCPK:INDOY). The total burden should be around 200 million EUR for the new facility.

Roadmap (June 2023 Pres)

Otherwise, with Carbios partnerships already existing, a 100 million EUR in company cash prior to the grants should be more than enough to cover expenses for getting the license into customer hands and start generating some income. They didn't raise capital from share issuances in 2022, we don't think they'll need to in 2023 if they also start generating some income from licensees. Therefore, they are also less exposed to reflexivity risks.

Considering that the markets for Carbios span textiles, cosmetics and bottling companies, where requirements for circular manufacturing are becoming more stringent, the market opportunity should be well into the tens of billions EUR. With a capital lite model as far as licensing goes, EBITDA of a couple of billion EUR by 2027 seems very possible, rendering the multiple on future EBITDA well below 1x. Carbios is an interesting proposition, and we should see what the tenor of their results are soon.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.