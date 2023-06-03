Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Natural Resource Partners: Asset Optimization Fostering Growth

Jun. 03, 2023 7:09 AM ETNatural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)
Summary

  • Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) is a strong buy due to its solid dividend, strong ROIC, asset optimization, and undervaluation based on DCF figures.
  • NRP's asset management and optimization strategy includes operational efficiency, long-term contracts, diversification, and seizing growth opportunities.
  • Risks include commodity price volatility and environmental and regulatory factors.

Coal and the hands of a miner, Concept, the rising price of coal, Hard mining and industrial work

Andrzej Rostek

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) has provided consistent returns over the years, providing shareholders with long-term value. I believe that NRP is a strong buy due to its solid dividend, strong ROIC, asset optimization, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.

NRP Logo

NRP

NRP P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

NRP P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Share Performance

Seeking Alpha

NRP Compared to the S&P 500 10Y

NRP Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Cost of Equity Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

WACC Calculation

Created by author using Alpha Spread

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Created by author using Alpha Spread

DCF Financials

Created by author using Alpha Spread

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
66 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

