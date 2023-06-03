Andrzej Rostek

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) has provided consistent returns over the years, providing shareholders with long-term value. I believe that NRP is a strong buy due to its solid dividend, strong ROIC, asset optimization, and undervaluation assuming my DCF figures.

Business Overview

Natural Resource Partners L.P. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the ownership, management, and leasing of a diversified portfolio of mineral properties across the United States. The company operates through two segments, namely Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. Its portfolio includes interests in various natural resources such as coal, soda ash, trona, and other minerals. The coal reserves are predominantly situated in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States. Additionally, the company holds industrial minerals and aggregates properties throughout the country, oil and gas properties in Louisiana, timber assets in West Virginia, and operates a trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

NRP generates revenue by leasing a portion of its mineral reserves in exchange for royalty payments. The company also owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure associated with its coal properties. Natural Resource Partners acts as the general partner of the company.

With a market capitalization of $587.51 million, an impressive return on invested capital of 39%, a 52-week high of $65.72, and a low of $36.21, NRP is currently trading at $46.20. This price is in proximity to its 200-day moving average of $48.34, suggesting relative stability. Additionally, NRP exhibits a favorable price-to-earnings ratio GAAP of 3.37, which indicates that the company's stock price is relatively low compared to its earnings. This P/E GAAP ratio is notably better than that of its industry peers.

NRP also provides a robust dividend of 6.45%, indicating a secure payout ratio of 24.03%. This enables the company to consistently reward shareholders with a steady long-term income while leveraging its free cash flow to enhance its core operations and drive growth, particularly during cyclical highs.

NRP had a great performance in Q1 2023, which was fueled by stable prices for soda ash and metallurgical coal. Free cash flow was $73 million, a 40% increase over the same period the year before. By retiring $16.7 million in Opco Senior Notes and redeeming $47.5 million in preferred units, NRP also lowered its debt. By doing this, the business is able to lower the risk it faces from macroeconomic challenges while simultaneously opening up the possibility of expansion thanks to extra FCF.

In terms of segment performance, the Mineral Rights segment's net income increased by $5.9 million as a result of higher metallurgical coal sales volumes and income from carbon-neutral activities. Due to higher sales prices, the Soda Ash segment's net income increased by $4.3 million. Despite a modest decline in operating cash flow, soda ash prices remained high.

NRP's strong earnings performance showcases its ability to thrive in different economic conditions and highlights its long-term strategic positioning through optimization. The company's consistent dividend payouts and solid core business growth further demonstrate its capacity to capitalize on growth trends and generate shareholder income.

NRP Compared to the Broader Market

NRP has demonstrated comparable performance to the S&P 500 when accounting for dividends, showcasing the company's proficiency in allocating its free cash flow and generating sustainable long-term cash flows through operational efficiencies.

NRP Compared to the S&P 500 10Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Asset Optimization Fostering Growth

To increase the value and sustainability of its natural resource assets, NRP uses a thorough asset management and optimization plan. This approach includes a number of actions meant to boost operational effectiveness, land long-term contracts, diversify the holdings, and seize growth possibilities.

The proactive management of NRP's mineral reserves is a crucial component of its asset management strategy. Coal, aggregates, and other commercial minerals are only a few of the numerous mineral assets that NRP is the owner of. Through strategic thinking and operational efficiency, the corporation focuses on maximizing the extraction and exploitation of these reserves. For instance, NRP uses sophisticated mining methods and detailed geological studies to extract materials in a cost- and environmentally-conscious way.

By signing deals with trustworthy partners, NRP also places a high priority on the sustainability of its revenue streams. With mining companies, utilities, and other industrial clients, the company is actively looking to enter into long-term lease agreements and supply contracts. These contracts offer a regular and predictable cash flow, lowering the risk brought on by varying commodity prices. Furthermore, through building trusting relationships with its clients, NRP is better able to comprehend their demands and cater its services to their particular requirements.

Another crucial element of NRP's asset management and optimization strategy is diversification. The business is constantly looking for ways to diversify its holdings and lower concentration risk. By purchasing additional mineral reserves, such as building aggregates and industrial minerals needed in manufacturing processes, NRP, for example, has diversified its asset base. NRP is able to benefit from market dynamics in several industries by leveraging its experience across a variety of sectors thanks to its diversification.

I believe that these operational efficiencies will drive margin expansion and enhance NRP's long-term viability. This will result in steady cash flows, making the company more resilient during cyclical downturns due to improved margin resiliency, which will preserve FCF.

Valuation

Based on the Capital Asset Pricing Model, I calculated the Cost of Equity for NRP by considering a risk-free rate of 3.6% using the 10Y treasury yield. The result indicates that the Cost of Equity is 8.56%, as shown below, which will be used in my assumptions for my DCF.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

With the determined Cost of Equity value, I proceeded to calculate the Weighted Average Cost of Capital for NRP. Using this approach, I arrived at a WACC of 7.60%, as displayed below. It is worth noting that this figure is lower than the industry average of 11.06%.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Through the implementation of an Equity Model DCF analysis utilizing net income, I have determined that NRP is currently undervalued by approximately 33%, considering a fair value of approximately $69.25. This calculation was derived using a discount rate of 11% over a 5-year period. In order to account for potential cyclical downturns and macroeconomic headwinds, I incorporated a risk premium of 2.44% into my assumptions. Additionally, I anticipate that NRP will continue its efforts to optimize performance, resulting in modest margin expansion.

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Created by author using Alpha Spread Created by author using Alpha Spread

Risks

Commodity Price Volatility: The revenue and profitability of NRP are impacted by the price of natural resources including coal, soda ash, and other minerals. Changes in commodity prices could impact the company's earnings and financial health.

Environmental and Regulatory Factors: Natural resource development and extraction are governed by a number of environmental laws and regulations. The operations and profitability of NRP may be impacted by changes in environmental rules, permit requirements, or compliance costs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, considering NRP's robust dividend, focus on optimizing performance, and undervaluation according to my DCF analysis, I believe that NRP presents a compelling opportunity to buy.