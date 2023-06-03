jhorrocks

Dear readers/followers,

I've covered quite a few residential multifamily REITs here on SA and haven't shied away from sharing my bullish stance towards them. As bullish as I am on Essex Property Trust (ESS), AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) to name a few, the fact of the matter is that new supply of multifamily has exploded in recent years, especially in some major cities in the South. This new construction tends to be focused in areas that are also seeing population and jobs growth, so it's unlikely that there'll be significant oversupply, at least not in most markets. Still multifamily has its risks and it shouldn't be considered a holy grail. Luckily, there are also REITs that specialize in single family houses - a sector that has been flying under the radar with only two major publicly traded players today. Today I'll present my outlook for the sector and dive into recent results of one of these players - Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH).

Single family basics

First off, there are some key differences between the two asset classes. If you look at the chart below, you'll see that the number of issued permits (which is a proxy for new construction) as a percentage of existing homes has dropped quite dramatically after the Great Financial Crisis and has remained below the long-term average ever since. While in a normal year prior to 2008, new completions amounted to 2% of the existing number of homes, post crisis this number got cut in half.

Note that 2% is generally considered a healthy level of new construction for regions that are seeing at least some population growth. This is because if we assume an average house life of 100 years, 1% is needed simply to keep the number of homes constant. The drop in supply has been significantly larger for single family homes (notice that this is a stacked chart) compared to multifamily and has resulted in a 15-year shortfall in single family construction.

This shortfall is likely to persist as rising labor and material costs make housing less affordable and land scarcity and regulatory hurdles make the construction more difficult. Undersupply will benefit landlords such as Invitation Homes in a number of ways. It will keep their property values high, which in turn will result in higher rents. Moreover, it will keep housing unaffordable which is likely to increase the number of people that rent.

U.S. Census Bureau and John Burns Real Estate Consulting; data as of December 2022.

And the thing is that the renters market in the US is already huge. John Burns Real Estate Consulting estimates that of the 131 Million households, 34% or 45 Million households rent where they live. Of this, 36% are estimated to rent single family houses - that's 16 Million that are currently being rented, primarily by individuals as the space is very fragmented. Invitation Homes with their 80,000 houses accounts for only 0.5% of the market so the growth opportunity here is truly endless.

And they don't just buy houses randomly. They focus on certain cities and neighbourhoods where they have expertise. This allows them to achieve significant scale, which in turns leads to higher efficiency and more competitive bargaining power with sellers and tenants. Differentiated locations, scale, and local expertise have directly translated into superior same store NOI growth compared to their main competitor American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). Invitation homes has outgrown AMH by a wide margin each of the past five years.

Invitation Homes Presentation

I was sceptical at first to look into single family REITs, because of higher maintenance CAPEX vs multifamily, but the chart below has made me interested. It turns out that single family rent growth is much more resistant to recessions (shown in pink). In fact, in contrast to multifamily, it has never gone negative.

John Burns Real Estate Consulting, Burns Single-Family Rent Index, published March 2023.

Invitation Homes basics

The REIT owns about 80,000 single family houses located across the US, with a heavy exposure to growth markets such as Florida, Georgia, Arizona and Texas. They invest primarily in in-fill locations, which are areas that are already mostly build out, leaving little space for future competition. They also achieve significant scale with an average of 5,200 houses per market and 98% of revenue from market that have at least 1,900 houses.

INVH Presentation

In terms of tenants, INVH is better protected than most multifamily landlords, because on average people that choose a house over an apartment tend to be a little older and have higher incomes. In Q1 2023, new residents had an average annual income of over $134,000 and a 5.1x rent coverage (average monthly rent of $2,250). Those are truly exceptional metrics which means that the company doesn't really struggle with collections - current bad debt stands at 2% of revenues.

Financials

Their supplement reveals very solid same store performance with a stable occupancy around the 98% mark. Their trailing 12 months turnover has also been stable around 22%, which implies an average tenant tenure of about 4 years. That's not bad for a renter and from personal experience I can say that I'd be over the moon if all tenants stayed for 4 years. Same store rents have climbed pretty steadily with a blended 7.3% lease-over-lease increase in the most recent quarter.

INVH Supplement

Going forward, management guides towards a 4% mid-point increase in AFFO per share to $1.43-$1.51, expected to be driven by a 5.75% same store rent growth and an 8.5% increase in operating expenses. Expenses are forecasted to increase due to higher property tax expense as well higher expected turnover in 2023 and inflationary pressures. Note that I'm focusing on AFFO which includes maintenance CAPEX, precisely because of my worry mentioned earlier.

In Q1 2023, INVH's balance sheet has been upgraded to BBB (from BBB-) and it shows no red flags whatsoever. Nearly all (99.2%) of the debt is hedged against interest rate risk, the company enjoys a low average interest rate of 3.6% and total leverage is reasonable at 5.5x adjusted EBITDA. The REIT will also face no debt maturities until 2026.

Valuation

By now you have a pretty good idea about the quality of this company so you shouldn't expect it to be cheap and you shouldn't expect to double or triple your money in this stock. Still, it's a very stable business and one which is likely to perform well going forward because of structural reasons that are unlikely to change (undersupply of single family housing and unaffordable housing leading to a higher proportion of renters). Such business presents a safer alternative to its multifamily peers. Of course lower risk, means lower reward, but it can still have a place in a portfolio if it can produce at least market level returns.

The dividend is largely unexciting at a yield about 3%. On top of this, the expectation is for the AFFO per share to grow by 4-5% over the next three years. So already we have 7-8% per year in expected returns.

In terms of multiple expansion, there frankly isn't a lot of "easy" upside here. The stock currently trades at 23.7x AFFO while historically it has averaged about 26x. It's only peer AMH trades at 24.6x AFFO. These are by no means low multiple and while I can see them returning to the historical average if interest rates drop to 2-3%, I'm hesitant to forecast any multiple expansion at this uncertain time.

The implied cap rate of 4.8% paints a similar picture. It's in line with the current nationwide average going-in cap rate for a single family house of 4.72% (according to CBRE) which shows that INVH is fairly valued. Cap rates adjust quickly as interest rates move. With the Fed likely being close to the end of the hiking cycle, I don't see cap rates expanding for much longer, but 4.8% doesn't really give me enough of a margin of safety to consider the stock a screaming buy. That's why I will HOLD for now, but will keep the stock on my watchlist and if it revisits the lows and nothing changes I will buy it.